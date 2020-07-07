Axa Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axa lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,986 shares of company stock worth $5,908,132. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $338.76 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $343.78. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.