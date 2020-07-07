Axa Invests $3.89 Million in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Axa purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,137 shares of company stock worth $30,301,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

