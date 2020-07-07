Axa Invests $4.40 Million in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Axa owned 0.14% of Safehold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

