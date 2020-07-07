Axa Purchases 129,349 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 721.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

