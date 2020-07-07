Axa Purchases 88,772 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Axa boosted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1,473.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

