Axa Raises Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.22% of Outfront Media worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 73.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 17,209.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

