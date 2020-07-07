Axa Raises Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Axa grew its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.10% of Kemper worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Kemper by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Kemper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $91.34.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

