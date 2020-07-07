Axa Raises Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Axa raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.19% of Umpqua worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Umpqua by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

