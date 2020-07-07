Axa Reduces Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Axa trimmed its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.12% of Solaredge Technologies worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,034 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 201,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $117,308,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $156.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $977,568.90. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

