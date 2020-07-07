Axa Sells 104,028 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Axa decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,028 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in VF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in VF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in VF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 58,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

Shares of VFC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

