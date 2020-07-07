Axa Sells 2,060 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.