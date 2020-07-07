Axa Sells 30,673 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Axa cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.18% of Yamana Gold worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 509,146 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

