Axa Sells 3,800 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Axa lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Shares of LAD opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.