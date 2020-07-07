Axa Sells 50,257 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Axa lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,257 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 358.89 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

