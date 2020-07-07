Axa Takes Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 238,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Axa owned approximately 0.32% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,047.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 147,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $588,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $305,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.