Axa Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

Separately, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

