Axa Trims Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Axa reduced its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.18% of Corelogic worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLGX opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $68.53.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

