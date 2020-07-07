Axa Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Axa cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

