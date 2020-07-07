Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.