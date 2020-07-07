Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANR. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after buying an additional 236,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,628,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,171,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 801,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 50,887 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

