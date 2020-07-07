Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 756 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,733,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

