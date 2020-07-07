Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $207,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.