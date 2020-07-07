Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 295 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

