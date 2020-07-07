Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

BAX opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

