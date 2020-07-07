Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the June 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of Biomerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Biomerica by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Biomerica by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

