Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 105.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BIT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

