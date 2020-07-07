Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 532.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 279.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 502,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 369,911 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

