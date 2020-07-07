Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $593,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,106,527.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.