BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,751,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

NYSE:BP opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

