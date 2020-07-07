Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,081,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $66,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.