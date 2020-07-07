Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,450. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

