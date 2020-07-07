Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 2,905,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,636,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,255,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3,556.5% during the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 701,141 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.80 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

