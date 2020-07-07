Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €45.38

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.38 ($50.99).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.