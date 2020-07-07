Brokerages Set Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Target Price at $15.30

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.
MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.78.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
