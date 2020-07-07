Brokerages Set Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Target Price at $15.30

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.