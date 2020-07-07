Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.30% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

