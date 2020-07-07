Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys Shares of 779 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

Shares of MA opened at $305.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.