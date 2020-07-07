Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $291,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after buying an additional 436,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

