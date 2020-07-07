Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 199 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

