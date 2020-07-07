C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Decreased by Axa

Axa lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 77.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

CHRW opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.