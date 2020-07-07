CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPYYY. ValuEngine downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $1.93 on Friday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

