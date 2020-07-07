Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chemours were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Chemours by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

