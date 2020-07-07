Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE C opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

