Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

NYSE:CL opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

