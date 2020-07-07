Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $171.68 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,472 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average is $172.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

