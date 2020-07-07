Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa increased its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

