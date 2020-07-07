Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

