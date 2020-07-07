Courier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

