Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

