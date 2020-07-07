Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in M&T Bank by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

