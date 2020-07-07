Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,873,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,038.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 68,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.